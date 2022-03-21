2 Punjab pilgrims killed, 25 injured as truck overturns in Himachal's Una

PTI

Shimla, March 21

Two pilgrims were killed and over 25 injured after a truck carrying them overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

The truck carrying the pilgrims from Mairi Mela area overturned at Panjoa in Amb, he added.

Two pilgrims were killed and around 25-30 were injured, he added.

All pilgrims are from Punjab. The injured are under treatment at the Civil Hospital in Amb.

More details are awaited, he added.