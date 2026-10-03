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Home / Punjab / 2 Punjabi women stranded in Oman return home after Seechewal’s intervention

2 Punjabi women stranded in Oman return home after Seechewal’s intervention

Women from Jalandhar and Kapurthala return home; families allege job fraud, passport seizure and extortion in Oman

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 02:09 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Two Punjabi women from Jalandhar and Kapurthala after their safe return to India following intervention by Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.
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Two Punjabi women from Jalandhar and Kapurthala, allegedly stranded and exploited in Oman after being promised jobs, have returned safely to India following intervention by Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.

The women’s families alleged that they faced harassment, threats, physical abuse and demands for money after reaching Muscat. They approached Seechewal with complaints seeking their daughters’ safe return and also lodged police complaints.

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A Jalandhar woman said she travelled to Oman in March after being promised a beauty parlour job with a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

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She alleged that her passport was taken on the pretext of extending her visa and that she was later threatened with being prevented from returning unless Rs 2 lakh was paid.

Her family said it had to sell its motorcycle to arrange money for her safety. She returned to India on September 7.

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In the second case, a Kapurthala woman was allegedly taken to Oman for domestic work.

Her family said she fell ill after two months and did not receive proper medical treatment.

It alleged that Rs 1 lakh was demanded for her return and that further demands were made even after the amount was paid. She returned to India on August 23.

The women claimed around 130 others were still stranded in Muscat and awaiting repatriation.

Seechewal said cases of alleged human trafficking and exploitation in the name of overseas employment were a serious concern. He urged people to verify agents, visas, job offers and workplaces before sending family members abroad.

According to information shared by his office, around 190 women have so far been brought back safely to India with his intervention.

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