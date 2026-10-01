2 Punjabis convicted in $2 million California cargo theft conspiracy

Two Indian nationals of Punjabi descent have been found guilty by a federal jury in the United States for their alleged involvement in a scheme in which high-value cargo worth at least $2 million was stolen from warehouses across Southern California by fraudulently using legitimate trucking companies to secure shipping contracts.

The details have been shared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

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Arshpreet Singh, 28, of Sacramento, and Vikramjeet Singh, 31, of Fontana, were convicted of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate or foreign shipments following a seven-day trial. Arshpreet Singh was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Vikramjeet Singh was acquitted on the wire fraud conspiracy charge.

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According to evidence presented at a seven-day trial, from March 2024 to June 2025, Arshpreet Singh and his co-conspirators purchased or fraudulently used real trucking companies to bid on authentic shipping contracts. After winning the bids, the defendants and others took possession of the cargo but stole it rather than deliver it to the correct destination.

The stolen cargo was often high value electronics such as televisions and laptops, appliances and other high-value consumer goods. Other items stolen during the conspiracy included vacuums, LED lights, shoes and tires, with an estimated loss of at least $2 million.

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The thefts occurred across Southern California, including in Fontana, Vernon, Santa Fe Springs, Perris, City of Industry, Long Beach, Compton, Commerce, Pico Rivera, Chino, and Moreno Valley, as well as in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The defendants purchased established trucking companies to further their scheme. For example, in March 2024, Arshpreet Singh met the owner of a Texas-based carrier company named Z&F Transportation LLC to purchase the company for approximately $22,000. Later that month, a co-conspirator, on behalf of Z&F Transportation LLC, picked up a load of televisions in Fontana and never delivered it to its intended destination in Florida.

In May 2024, co-conspirators purchased a carrier company named Skyways Trucking LLC and then used it to steal laptops, televisions, solar panels and other items. Co-conspirators booked loads through brokers such as Uber Freight, picked up loads, then did not deliver the loads to their intended destinations.

The thefts took place across Southern California, including Fontana, Vernon, Santa Fe Springs, Perris, Long Beach, Compton and Moreno Valley, as well as in Grand Prairie, Texas.

US District Judge Anne Hwang scheduled sentencing for January 20, 2027. Arshpreet Singh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, while Vikramjeet Singh faces up to five years.

The case was investigated by the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, several California law enforcement agencies and the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas. Prosecutors Stephen Chang and Lloyd Masson are handling the case.