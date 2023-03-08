2 Rly officials booked for accepting bribe

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 7

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has booked three persons, including two Railways officials, for taking bribe in lieu of providing jobs in the Railways.

According to information, the VB has booked the three accused identified as Daljit Singh, Ravi Malhotra, and Joginder Singh on the complaint of Mangal Singh, a resident of Ali Ke village in the district.

Daljit Singh, who is a resident of Dulchi Ke village, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

While Malhotra and Joginder are posted as head clerk and clerk at the DRM office in Ferozepur.

A VB official said the complainant had approached the bureau, alleging that the two officials had allegedly already taken Rs 9 lakh to provide jobs for his two sons in the Railways. They had handed over forged appointment letters and identity cards to his sons, he claimed.

The complainant said Daljit Singh was now demanding Rs 20,000 more.

The VB laid a trap and arrested Daljit Singh while taking Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

