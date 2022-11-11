2 robbers loot Rs 4.5L from Sanghol SBI branch

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 10

Two armed robbers (with their faces covered) looted Rs 4.5 lakh from the State Bank of India (SBI), Sanghol branch, today. They also took away the gun of the security guard deployed at the bank. The robbers fled on a motorcycle parked outside the bank after committing the crime.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the bank. The police have taken the CCTV footage in their custody. The SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, Dr Ravjot Grewal, along with senior police officials, reached the bank and inspected the crime spot.

Talking to the media, Harjit Singh, a gunman posted at the Sanghol SBI branch, said two armed youths with covered faces entered the bank at about 2.20 pm and tried to snatch his .12-bore gun. Harjit had a scuffle with the robbers and could not control them while they snatched his gun.

Sources said scared staff locked themselves inside the bank strongroom. As there was no one at the counters, the robbers took away Rs 4.5 lakh and fled on a motorcycle parked outside the bank towards the highway. The sources said the bank’s gunman tried to hold them back.

The SSP said two armed bike-borne youths looted Rs 4.5 lakh from the SBI. She said the police had taken the CCTV footage in their custody.

Last week, robbers had struck at the Central Bank of India, Mandi Gobindgarh branch, situated on the crowded national highway and had decamped with jewellery, cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees after breaking open seven lockers of the bank.

#fatehgarh sahib