2 scribes booked for 'extortion'

Tribune News Service

Morinda, June 7

Two scribes of vernacular newspapers were booked for alleged extortion from a hotelier. The accused have been identified as Radhey Sham and Kamaljit Arnauli. Another scribe is under investigation.

According to complainant Taranjit Singh, the two visited his hotel on May 10 and allegedly threatened him to malign his hotel, while demanding Rs 20,000. They also mentioned the name of another scribe and made him talk to him over the phone, he claimed. The “deal” was finalised for Rs 10,000, but the money was not paid.

The hotelier said he recorded the conversation and met VB officials who refused to intervene, saying the matter pertained to a “private person”. On May 11, Taranjit lodged a complaint on the anti-graft helpline, but after failing to elicit reply, he went to Radhey’s shop and handed over Rs 10,000. He recorded the incident and posted it online. The accused have been booked under Sections 385 and 34 of the IPC.