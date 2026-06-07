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Home / Punjab / 2 shooters involved in Ferozepur shopkeeper's killing arrested from J-K

2 shooters involved in Ferozepur shopkeeper's killing arrested from J-K

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had a criminal background involving extortion, robbery, dacoity, theft and violations of the Arms Act

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:50 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Shopkeeper Gurcharan Singh Gaba (in pic) was shot dead in Makhu town of Ferozepur on June 1.
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Two shooters allegedly involved in the killing of a shopkeeper in Punjab's Ferozepur district have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Sunday.

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The accused were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the officer said.

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"In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a well-coordinated operation with Ferozepur Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police, apprehended two shooters from Rajasthan involved in the murder of Gurcharan Singh Gaba of Makhu, Ferozepur, from Jammu & Kashmir, and recovered one Beretta .30 bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had a criminal background involving extortion, robbery, dacoity, theft and violations of the Arms Act. They were also carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by the Rajasthan Police, the DGP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Shopkeeper Gurcharan Singh Gaba was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Makhu town of Ferozepur district on June 1.

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According to the police, the attackers arrived at the market on a motorcycle and opened fire at Gurcharan. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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