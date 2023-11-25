2 shops looted at gunpoint

Muktsar, November 24
Two masked men looted nearly Rs 32,000 at gunpoint from a salon and a restaurant last night in Muktsar town. Both incidents took place in almost an hour.
The robbers first went to a salon on Kotkapura Road and looted nearly Rs 10,000 lying in the cash box. After sometime, they went to a restaurant on Bathinda Road and looted nearly Rs 22,000 lying there in the cash box after thrashing an employee. The police have started an investigation. Both the incidents have been captured in the CCTV footage.
