2 shot at in ‘gang war’ at gym near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar, May 12
A firing incident was reported on Friday near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur where two persons have been shot at near a gym.
It is likely a case of gang war.
The gym is learnt to be owned by the son of ex-CPS Mahinder Kaur Josh.
The spot falls on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road.
After a scuffle in the gym this morning, two youths came back with their accomplices and had a heated argument outside the gym. This lead to exchange of fire between them and they got seriously injured. They have been taken to hospital.
More details are awaited.
