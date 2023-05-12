2 shot at in ‘gang war’ at gym near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

A firing incident was reported on Friday near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur where two persons have been shot at near a gym.

It is likely a case of gang war.

The gym is learnt to be owned by the son of ex-CPS Mahinder Kaur Josh.

The spot falls on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road.

After a scuffle in the gym this morning, two youths came back with their accomplices and had a heated argument outside the gym. This lead to exchange of fire between them and they got seriously injured. They have been taken to hospital.

More details are awaited.