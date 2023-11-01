 2 shot over ‘old enmity’ in Ropar village; two held : The Tribune India

2 shot over ‘old enmity’ in Ropar village; two held

Karam Chand & Geeta



Ropar, October 31

Two persons, including a woman, were shot dead and another injured seriously when a group of people allegedly attacked their home late last night at Kartarpur village near Nurpur Bedi here. The deceased have been identified as Karam Chand (50) and his sister-in-law Geeta (50).

Karam’s son Sandeep (23) also suffered a bullet injury in his face and was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where his condition is stated to be serious.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said a case under Sections 302, 307, 450, 506, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against Ravi Kumar, Kala, Jaswant Singh, Rohit Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Pampa, Lovely, Dharampal and Jai Chand — all residents of the same village — and nearly one dozen unidentified people on the complaint of Raj Kumar, a brother of deceased Karam Chand.

Two of the suspects, identified as Jaswant Singh and Neeraj Kumar, have been arrested, while others would also be nabbed soon, the SSP said.

Complainant Raj Kumar said the assailants had an old enmity with Sandeep and yesterday, they initially threatened him to kill over a phone call and later attacked the family after reaching his home.

Raj Kumar said he and his four brothers were staying in the same house.

The attack happened at 10 pm when the suspects, armed with fire arms and sharp weapons, reached their home. Ravi Kumar and Rohit Kumar started indiscriminate firing with their revolvers.

On hearing the gun shots and the victims’ cries for help, the neighbours reached the spot, following which the assailants fled the spot, the complainant said.

Karam Chand and Geeta were declared brought dead at a Singhpur hospital. — TNS

Assailants first threatened victim on phone

  • Complainant Raj Kumar said the assailants had an old enmity with his brother’s son Sandeep and on Monday, they initially threatened to kill him on a phone call and later attacked the family after reaching his home
  • The attack happened at 10 pm when the suspects, armed with firearms and sharp weapons, reached their home. Ravi Kumar and Rohit Kumar started indiscriminate firing with their revolvers

