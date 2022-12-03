2 singers among nine booked for glorifying arms

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 2

The police have booked singers Sukhman Heer and Jasmeen Akhtar, and seven unidentified persons for allegedly glorifying arms in a music video. A case under Sections 153, 188 and 504 of the IPC and Section 30 of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Grewal said the government has banned public display of arms and their glorification on social media platforms and in songs. Khamano DSP RS Kahlon was informed that the singer duo, along with seven others, had uploaded a music video, in which they were glorifying arms, on YouTube and music channel Swaecher after which they were booked.

#fatehgarh sahib