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Home / Punjab / 2 special trains arranged for stranded passengers; disrupted rail section cleared after Karmabhoomi Express fire

2 special trains arranged for stranded passengers; disrupted rail section cleared after Karmabhoomi Express fire

There were 1,500 passengers on the train and there was no information of any passenger getting injured or any loss life in the incident

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The disrupted rail section has been cleared to safely transport the passengers to their destination. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
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After the fire incident near the Sarai Banjara station involving the Karmabhoomi Express going from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri, the Ambala Division railway administration confirmed that there were 1,500 passengers on the train and that there was no information of any passenger getting injured or any loss of life in the incident.

Two special trains were also operated from Sarai Banjara station to New Jalpaiguri, which facilitated the affected passengers in continuing their onward journey.

The disrupted rail section has been cleared to safely transport the passengers to their destination.

“From a safety point of view, the railway administration got the power supply of both Overhead Electric (OHE) lines stopped. The affected coaches were detached from the train by the guard and loco pilot to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of passengers,” officials said.

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Earlier, the Punjab Government had sent ambulances, fire brigade personnel and police force to the spot.

Arrangements were made to transport stranded passengers, including through locally available transport, to take them to the Sarai Banjara station. At the station, food, drinking water, tea and biscuits were arranged for the passengers.

The Ambala Division railway administration said the priority of the railway administration was to ensure the safety of the passengers as well as to provide them timely relief and safe transportation.

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