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Home / Punjab / 2 students die in school bus-bike collision in Patiala; locals protest

2 students die in school bus-bike collision in Patiala; locals protest

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:23 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Two Class XII students were killed when their motorcycle collided with a private school bus near Khanewal village on the Patran-Jakhal road Thursday morning. The accident triggered protests by local residents and the victims’ families.

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The police said Mohit Singh (18) died on the spot, while Prince (17) succumbed to his injuries at the Civil Hospital, Patran. Following the incident, family members and villagers blocked the Patran-Jakhal road, demanding strict action against the bus driver, school management and vehicle owner. Traffic was diverted through alternate routes.

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Protesters alleged that about 45 children were travelling in the 25-seater bus, claiming it was overcrowded and unsafe. They also questioned the validity of the bus permit and other documents, alleging violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. Families demanded that the probe should not be limited to the driver alone but also examine the role of the school management.

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Police officials said the accident was being investigated from all angles, including the condition of the bus. They assured that appropriate legal action would be taken against those found guilty.

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