2 submachine guns, 11 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

The Amritsar police have seized two Israel-made 9-mm Uzi submachine guns, two hand grenades and 11 kg of heroin in separate operations, exposing what officials described as a network involving Pakistan-based smugglers and their Indian associates.

The seizure of the sophisticated firearms, reportedly used mainly in VIP security, has raised concerns over the inflow of advanced weapons into Punjab through the India-Pakistan border.

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The police arrested three persons — Suraj Singh, Rajan and Gurbhej Singh, alias Veru — all residents of Kot Khalsa.

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In two other cases, the police seized 11 kg of heroin and arrested four persons.