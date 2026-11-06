Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / 2 submachine guns, 11 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

2 submachine guns, 11 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:53 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only: Istock
Advertisement

The Amritsar police have seized two Israel-made 9-mm Uzi submachine guns, two hand grenades and 11 kg of heroin in separate operations, exposing what officials described as a network involving Pakistan-based smugglers and their Indian associates.

The seizure of the sophisticated firearms, reportedly used mainly in VIP security, has raised concerns over the inflow of advanced weapons into Punjab through the India-Pakistan border.

Advertisement

The police arrested three persons — Suraj Singh, Rajan and Gurbhej Singh, alias Veru — all residents of Kot Khalsa.

Advertisement

In two other cases, the police seized 11 kg of heroin and arrested four persons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts