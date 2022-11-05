2 suppliers held with 20 pistols in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 4

The police arrested two suspects for allegedly manufacturing and supplying weapons to gangsters in Mohali and recovered 20 country-made pistols and 20 live rounds from them at Kalalda village near Sedwa city in Madhya Pradesh.

The suspects, identified as Anil Raju Powra (29) and Anveer Jam Singh Powra (24), both residents of Umrati village in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, were arrested near the Kalalda National Highway-52 on November 1.

The police have recovered 20 (.32 and .30 bore) country-made pistols from them.

The police said the arrests of aides of gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba and Jaspal Singh Jassi in Kharar and Hoshiarpur resident Paramjit Singh Pamma had given leads in the case.

After Pamma’s arrest, it came to light that he had brought the weapon from Madhya Pradesh.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Kharar police station on October 28.

Based on the information, the police arrested the duo who supplied the weapon to the gangsters. DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu-led team raided Umrati village in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and Kalada village near Sedwa city of Madhya Pradesh and arrested Anil Raju Powra and Anveer Jam Singh Powra.

Sandhu said, “The two are residents of Maharashtra and used to manufacture illegal weapons in Umrati, a village on the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. They used to sell the weapons to bulk purchasers only. Gangsters and criminals across the country are their customers. A case under the Arms Act is already registered against them in Bhind district of MP.”

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni and SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said at least 70 weapons had been seized from Mohali district alone that were supplied by this gang. They have been sent to a five-day police custody.