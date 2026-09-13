2 Tarn Taran SHOs, two middlemen booked for 'accepting' Rs 7 lakh bribe

The Tarn Taran police have booked two station house officers (SHOs) and two alleged middlemen for allegedly accepting Rs 7 lakh in bribes from the family members of an accused in two NDPS cases in return for extending him undue benefit during the investigation.

The police have arrested SI Kirpal Singh, SHO, Kacha Pacca police station, while the other three accused — SI Baljinder Singh, SHO, Valtoha police station, and alleged middlemen Robin Singh of Marri Megha and Puran Singh of Daoke — are absconding.

Advertisement

A case was registered at the Valtoha police station on Sunday under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 255 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused, Gurmeet Singh alias Geetu, is facing two NDPS cases. In one case registered at the Valtoha police station on September 1, 14.110 kg of opium was allegedly recovered from him. Another case was registered at the Kacha Pacca police station on September 2, in which 2 kg of opium was recovered.

The police alleged that SHO Baljinder Singh accepted Rs 3 lakh through Robin Singh from the family members of Gurmeet Singh in return for extending undue benefit to him during the investigation.

Advertisement

Similarly, SHO Kirpal Singh allegedly took Rs 4 lakh through Puran Singh for the same purpose.

Robin Singh and Puran Singh have been booked for allegedly acting as intermediaries in the transactions.

DSP Bhikhiwind Atul Soni is conducting further investigation into the case.