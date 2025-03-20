2 Transport Dept staffers get 4-yr RI in bribery case

CBI Special Judge Alka Malik has sentenced two employees of the Punjab Transport Department to four-year rigorous imprisonment in an eight-year-old bribery case.

CBI sleuths arrested Senior Assistant Sarwan Bhatia and contractual employee Damandeep Singh of the department on May 5, 2017, in Chandigarh for allegedly taking Rs 18,300 bribe from Naya Gaon resident Kamal Kumar for issuing him an all-India permit for his Honda Amaze car. Kamal approached the CBI. The agency laid a trap and arrested the accused.