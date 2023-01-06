2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault

Ruchika Khanna
Chandigarh, January 6
A unit of the Ropar thermal plant has shut down because of coal shortage.
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operationalised, has reportedly stopped.
A second unit in Ropar has also shut down due to the boiler tube leak.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election
AAP members protest against administering oath to the alderm...
Centre will adhere to timelines, 44 names to be processed for judges' appointment this week, Attorney-General tells SC
Govt has returned 22 names recommended by the Collegium for ...
Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools
Holidays extended till January 14 for Classes 1 to 7
Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes
Delhi Police summon Air India staff on Saturday morning
Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital
Chandigarh records a low of 5 degrees Celsius