2 weeks on, millers’ strike fizzles out; lifting starts

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 22

The two-week long strike of rice millers over the issue of fortified rice kernel (FRK) has fizzled out. The millers reportedly under the pressure of the state government have started lifting paddy from grain markets.

Tarsem Saini, chief, Rice Millers’ Association, said the strike had been called off after a meeting with the Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies.

He said the duo assured us to take up the FRK issue with the Centre and a delegation of millers would also meet the Union Food Minister.

Speaking on a condition of anonymity, several millers said the association had succumbed to the pressure of the government and called off the strike without any tangible solution.

