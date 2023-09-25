2 women among 9 named in Kapurthala murder case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

Five days after the body of Harpreet Singh alias Deepa was dumped outside his parents’ house at Dhilwan, the Kapurthala police on Sunday named nine persons, including two women, for the murder.

They include Harpreet Singh alias Happy and his mother Kulwinder Kaur, both residents of Dhilwan and neighbour of Deepa. Of these, the police had arrested Happy and his aides Manav Mehta, Amruddin alias Amru and Navjit Singh Gora.

The accused have been identified as Happy, Kulwinder Kaur, Gora, Amru, Mehta, Malkit Singh alias Happy and his wife Charanjit Kaur alias Raj, Sharan alias Kela and Rohit Kumar alias Ronny, all residents of Dhilwan, and Sukhwinder Singh alias Shubham of Bheela, Kotwali, Kapurthala.

Addressing a press conference today, SP, Investigation, Kapurthala, Ramaninder Singh, said, “On the night of September 19, Deepa, carrying drugs, was going to the Subhanpur side on his motorcycle. Malkiat Singh and his wife Charamjit Kaur alias Raj called up Happy and informed him about Deepa. Happy, in a Scorpio car, along with his aides, chased Deepa and hit his bike from the rear. Deepa ran away and hid in a paddy field but they caught and attacked him.”

SSP, Bholath, Bharat Bhushan said, “The plan was hatched at Happy’s home in the presence of his mother, who also provoked him. The remand of the four has been obtained and other accused will be arrested soon.”

Deepa’s family still refused to cremate his body denying the drug charges.

#Kapurthala