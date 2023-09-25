2 women among 9 named in Kapurthala murder case

Jalandhar, September 24
Five days after the body of Harpreet Singh alias Deepa was dumped outside his parents’ house at Dhilwan, the Kapurthala police on Sunday named nine persons, including two women, for the murder.
They include Harpreet Singh alias Happy and his mother Kulwinder Kaur, both residents of Dhilwan and neighbour of Deepa. Of these, the police had arrested Happy and his aides Manav Mehta, Amruddin alias Amru and Navjit Singh Gora.
The accused have been identified as Happy, Kulwinder Kaur, Gora, Amru, Mehta, Malkit Singh alias Happy and his wife Charanjit Kaur alias Raj, Sharan alias Kela and Rohit Kumar alias Ronny, all residents of Dhilwan, and Sukhwinder Singh alias Shubham of Bheela, Kotwali, Kapurthala.
Addressing a press conference today, SP, Investigation, Kapurthala, Ramaninder Singh, said, “On the night of September 19, Deepa, carrying drugs, was going to the Subhanpur side on his motorcycle. Malkiat Singh and his wife Charamjit Kaur alias Raj called up Happy and informed him about Deepa. Happy, in a Scorpio car, along with his aides, chased Deepa and hit his bike from the rear. Deepa ran away and hid in a paddy field but they caught and attacked him.”
SSP, Bholath, Bharat Bhushan said, “The plan was hatched at Happy’s home in the presence of his mother, who also provoked him. The remand of the four has been obtained and other accused will be arrested soon.”
Deepa’s family still refused to cremate his body denying the drug charges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas