2 women POs arrested

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested two women, who were proclaimed offenders (PO) and wanted in a forgery case registered against them in 2017. A spokesperson of the bureau said Anita and Ambika of Sultanpur Lodhi were declared POs in January 2021. The duo connived with the SBI officials in Sultanpur Lodhi and the Revenue Department to get loan on forged papers, he said. TNS
Youth held for minor’s rape
Abohar: The police have nabbed a 19-year-old boy for kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl. The victim had gone missing recently and returned to her home in Sriganganagar on Friday. Reportedly, she had come in contact with the suspect on her way to school, about six months ago. He had allegedly forced her to carry Rs 11,000 from her home and had been taking her to a friend’s house and sexually exploiting her. OC
Sewa Kendras closed today
Abohar: All Sewa Kendras (service centres) of Fazilka district will be closed on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Gagandeep Singh, District Manager of service centres, on Saturday said, the centres will work with full staff from 8 am to 4 pm. He urged the public to get their work done on Saturday so that they would not face any problems on Sunday. OC
2 booked for Rs 34L fraud
Muktsar: The police have booked two persons of Bikaner district in Rajasthan for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 34.11 lakh with a local businessman. Vijay Mohan of the local grain market alleged that Jagdish Goyal and Sachin Goyal had purchased wheat of Rs 1.12 crore from him, but had not paid Rs 34.11 lakh out of the total. TNS
2 held with 22-kg opium
Sangrur: The police have seized 22-kg opium and arrested two persons. Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur said a naka was set up near Bhattia Kalan village and a Canter was intercepted. He said the driver and conductor tried to flee, but were nabbed and the opium was seized from the vehicle. They were identified as Inderpal Singh and Sukhwinder. TNS
Farmer dies by ‘suicide’
Sangrur: A farmer, Malkiat Singh, allegedly died by suicide in Kahangarh village of the district. “The deceased had been under debt after suffering two crop failures. He consumed celphos on Friday and died. The government should provide financial aid to his family,” said Jagsir Singh of BKU (Ugrahan).
