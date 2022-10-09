2 workers killed in Mohali as retaining wall of under-construction mall collapses

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, October 9
Two persons were killed and two others injured after a retaining wall near an under-construction shopping mall collapsed near the Airport Chowk in Mohali on Sunday evening.
One person is feared to be trapped under the debris.
Police said one person was rescued from the site after earth and debris fell on him.
The victims are construction workers employed at the site. Earthmovers and ambulances have been deployed to rescue the workers. Senior police and administration officials have reached the spot.
DSP City-2 HS Bal said, “Two persons have died while two are injured. The rescue work is on.”
The under-construction shopping mall is reportedly owned by Anil Kumar Saraaf and the construction work was carried out by Suryacon Construction.
