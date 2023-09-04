2 years after appointment as sub-inspectors, 560 await joining letters in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 3

Two years after the recruitment process to appoint sub-inspectors (SIs) was initiated in July 2021, the candidates are yet to don the khaki. As many as 560 youngsters are awaiting their appointment as sub-inspectors, shortlisted for district and intelligence cadre of the police. The youngsters say they have been running from pillar to post to join the state police services despite the process being completed by the government.

Process on to recruit 300 more by Sept In his I-Day speech, CM Bhagwant Mann announced that to address the shortage of cops, the government had initiated a process to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year. The recruitment notification for the year was issued in January and the result would be out in September.

“We are now teased as unemployed cops in our villages and have become a joke,” many of them said. “We had worked hard to get this job and despite the exam being conducted twice, we still don’t don the khaki,” a candidate said.

As per information gathered by The Tribune, the recruitment process to select 560 sub-inspectors started in July 2021. The exam was conducted in August 2021.

Give us a clear picture We appeal to the Punjab Government to give us some clarity as the new recruitment process to appoint SIs in the Punjab Police has already been initiated, while we are still awaiting our appointment. Selected candidate

However, in October 2021, the Punjab Police scrapped the examination conducted to fill 560 SI posts. The common computer-based tests to recruit SIs in four cadres/wings (investigation, district, armed police and intelligence) were held from August 17 to 24 at different centres in the state.

The recruitment board constituted for hiring candidates had recommended scrapping of the examination following reports of cheating and use of malpractices during the examination.

The exam was later re-conducted in October 2022 and physical trials were completed in December 2022. On May 14, 2023, the final results were declared after a wait of six months. “Now even after over three months, we still do not know when will we get our appointment letters,” a candidate said.

“We feel mentally harassed and are exhausted. We have met many senior officers and politicians. But no one is giving us a clear picture. We do not know when will we start earning despite being selected,” one of the candidates said. “We appeal to the Punjab Government to give us some clarity as the new recruitment process to appoint SIs in Punjab Police has already been initiated, while we are still awaiting our appointment,” one of them said. A senior IPS officer said the process was in the final stage. “Though there was some delay due to certain reasons, the candidates will get their joining letters within a month. They should not worry,” he said.