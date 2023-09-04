 2 years after appointment as sub-inspectors, 560 await joining letters in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 2 years after appointment as sub-inspectors, 560 await joining letters in Punjab

2 years after appointment as sub-inspectors, 560 await joining letters in Punjab

2 years after appointment as sub-inspectors, 560 await joining letters in Punjab

Two years after the recruitment process to appoint sub-inspectors (SIs) was initiated in July 2021, the candidates are yet to don the khaki. As many as 560 youngsters are awaiting their appointment as sub-inspectors, shortlisted for district and intelligence cadre of the police.



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 3

Two years after the recruitment process to appoint sub-inspectors (SIs) was initiated in July 2021, the candidates are yet to don the khaki. As many as 560 youngsters are awaiting their appointment as sub-inspectors, shortlisted for district and intelligence cadre of the police. The youngsters say they have been running from pillar to post to join the state police services despite the process being completed by the government.

Process on to recruit 300 more by Sept

In his I-Day speech, CM Bhagwant Mann announced that to address the shortage of cops, the government had initiated a process to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year. The recruitment notification for the year was issued in January and the result would be out in September.

“We are now teased as unemployed cops in our villages and have become a joke,” many of them said. “We had worked hard to get this job and despite the exam being conducted twice, we still don’t don the khaki,” a candidate said.

As per information gathered by The Tribune, the recruitment process to select 560 sub-inspectors started in July 2021. The exam was conducted in August 2021.

Give us a clear picture

We appeal to the Punjab Government to give us some clarity as the new recruitment process to appoint SIs in the Punjab Police has already been initiated, while we are still awaiting our appointment. Selected candidate

However, in October 2021, the Punjab Police scrapped the examination conducted to fill 560 SI posts. The common computer-based tests to recruit SIs in four cadres/wings (investigation, district, armed police and intelligence) were held from August 17 to 24 at different centres in the state.

The recruitment board constituted for hiring candidates had recommended scrapping of the examination following reports of cheating and use of malpractices during the examination.

The exam was later re-conducted in October 2022 and physical trials were completed in December 2022. On May 14, 2023, the final results were declared after a wait of six months. “Now even after over three months, we still do not know when will we get our appointment letters,” a candidate said.

“We feel mentally harassed and are exhausted. We have met many senior officers and politicians. But no one is giving us a clear picture. We do not know when will we start earning despite being selected,” one of the candidates said. “We appeal to the Punjab Government to give us some clarity as the new recruitment process to appoint SIs in Punjab Police has already been initiated, while we are still awaiting our appointment,” one of them said. A senior IPS officer said the process was in the final stage. “Though there was some delay due to certain reasons, the candidates will get their joining letters within a month. They should not worry,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

2
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

3
Diaspora

'The filth that is India': Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

4
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

5
Himachal

Freebies seem to have gone with the wind in rain-battered Himachal

6
Trending

'Gadar 2' bash: When Sunny Deol puts his arm around Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder; netizens say 'Darr 2 toh banti hai'

7
Haryana

Nine senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana; Sudhir Rajpal is new Home Secretary

8
Sports

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies

9
Himachal

Rain fury: Himachal tourism industry suffers Rs 2,000 crore loss in July-August; hoteliers offer discounts to increase footfall

10
J & K

Suspension of J-K lecturer who appeared in SC over Article 370 revoked

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

INDIA floor leaders to meet on Sept 5 for Parl session strategy

INDIA floor leaders to meet on Sept 5 for Parl session strategy

INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment

INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment

Aditya-L1 robust, first orbit-raising manoeuvre carried out successfully

Aditya-L1 robust, first orbit-raising manoeuvre carried out successfully


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

RLA earns Rs 24.25 cr from auction of CH01C fancy Nos. in 3 years

Now, PGI asks docs, students to post selfies, tag PMO

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards'

PM Modi's Principal Secretary, Delhi L-G take stock of readiness

G20 Sherpa meet in Nuh to finalise joint document

Over 11,000 dumping spots cleaned in Delhi, says Mayor

False dowry, rape charges amount to cruelty: Delhi High Court

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

5 injured in clash between parking lot workers, visitors in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 31: Dilapidated streets, overflowing sewers irk residents at Giaspura flats, Gurmeet Nagar

Pile-up leads to traffic jam on bridge

Heroin, mobile phones seized from jail inmates

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours