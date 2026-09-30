2 youths arrested in Faridkot suicide case after assault over obscene photos

Jaito police have arrested two youths in connection with the death by suicide of 32-year-old Suresh Kumar in Jaito town two days ago.

According to the complaint, Suresh’s friend suspected that he was in possession of objectionable photographs of one of their sisters. Acting on the suspicion, the group allegedly assaulted Suresh, levelled serious allegations against him and publicly humiliated him.

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Police said Suresh, unable to cope with the alleged physical assault, mental trauma and humiliation, shot himself dead.

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Following a complaint and statement by the deceased’s brother, Naresh Kumar, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police have arrested two named suspects, Munish Kumar and Vishal, in connection with the case. Further investigation is under way.