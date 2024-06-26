2 youths feared drowned in Sirhind Canal

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 25

Two youths are feared to have drowned in the Sirhind Canal in Bathinda on Tuesday evening.

To beat the sweltering heat, the duo jumped into the canal, but they were swept away by strong currents.

Rahul, 32, one of the victims, had come from Jaipur to attend a funeral ceremony of his relative. The identity of the other 24-year-old youth is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said Rahul had to board a train for Jaipur today evening. However, before heading to the railway station, the duo decided to take bath in the canal. Passersby tried to save the youths, but failed. SHO Sukhwinder Singh Brar said the police teams were helping the divers in the search operation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.