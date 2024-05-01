Fazilka: 2 youths held for killing their grandmother

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 30

Fazilka police claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of an old woman who was allegedly strangulated to death two days ago in Alamwala village of Fazilka district.

Murdered over ownership of 2 acres Balwinder Singh, son of the deceased 82-year-old lady, had alleged in the FIR that some unidentified burglars throttled her to death and removed her earrings. After thorough investigation, it surfaced that Naresh Singh and Sukhchain Singh, grandsons of the deceased and one Ramandeep Singh, maternal cousin of Naresh Singh, hatched a conspiracy and strangulated Kaushalaya to death while she was asleep. They murdered her over ownership of 2 acres of land which was in her name.

According to Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain, the grandsons of the old lady murdered her over land dispute. Both of them, along with their accomplice, have been arrested.

Kaushlaya Bai (82) was found murdered at her residence while sleeping in the courtyard of their house in the village and earrings of the deceased were also found to be removed. Balwinder Singh, son of the deceased, had alleged in the FIR that some unidentified burglars throttled her to death and removed the earrings.

SSP Jain said that after thorough investigation, it surfaced that Naresh Singh and Sukhchain Singh, the grandsons of the deceased and one Ramandeep Singh, maternal cousin of Naresh Singh, hatched a conspiracy and strangulated Kaushalaya to death with the clothes she was wearing while asleep.

To mislead the police and others, “it was made to look like a burglary by the accused,” said the SSP.

SSP Jain said that the motive behind the murder was that the accused wanted the ownership of about 2 acres of land owned by Kaushalaya and had been demanding the income from the land which was allegedly denied by the old woman.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka