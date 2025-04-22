2 youths shot dead in Ferozepur

Two armed men shot dead two youths at two different places here on Tuesday night.

According to information, the two assailants who had their faces covered, first killed one Shankar, a resident of Basti Nizamdeen, at a shop near Manjit Palace. Minutes later, the assailants ran towards the Magazini Gate area and killed another youth, Rishabh, a resident of Bharat Nagar. The accused then fled the spot.

Shankar was an AC mechanic and Rishabh a ‘halwai’. According to the preliminary investigation, it was the outcome of an old enmity.

Senior police officials reached the spot. SSP Bhupinder Singh said the police had set up nakas in the city and all exit points had been sealed. He said CCTV cameras were being scanned, they had got some clues and the culprits would be nabbed soon.