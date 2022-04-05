2 yrs on, Hussainiwala 'Retreat Ceremony' resumes

Ferozepur, April 4
Two years after it was closed for visitors, the electrifying “Retreat Ceremony” resumed today amidst much fanfare and excitement at the “zero line” along the border.
Hundreds of people from far flung areas thronged the Indo-Pakistan Joint Check Post (JCP) to witness the retreat drill where tall and lanky BSF jawans matched every step and motion with their Pakistan counterparts — the Rangers — to outdo them.
Though the official timings of the retreat ceremony was scheduled at 5.30 pm, the visitors had started arriving at 4 pm.
