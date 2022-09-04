20,000-MT seized sand to be auctioned on Sept 9

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 3

The Mining and Geology Department has seized 20,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sand extracted from the Sutlej under the garb of desilting the riverbed by a “defaulting” contractor in Moga district. It will be auctioned on September 9.

The state government has asked the district administration to auction the sand so as to facilitate the requirement of the local customers at an affordable price.

The District Mining Officer, Gursimran Singh Gill, said that the state government had leased out the river belt in Moga, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts to Prime Vision Industries Private Limited, Noida, for three years till March 1, 2023 through e-tender. However, the Mining and Geology Department found irregularities in the mining operations due to which the contract was terminated.

“The company stocked the sand extracted from the Sutlej river from Adramaan-1A, Adramaan-1B and Adramaan-2 locations before the onset of monsoon for sale, and stocked it at Rama village in Jalandhar. The contract was terminated midway after which the stock was seized,” he said.

Gill said District Magistrate Kulwant Singh constituted a three-member committee to auction the sand on September 9.

The contract was cancelled due to non-payment and the firm was directed to deposit pending Rs 17.85 crore along with 18% interest. The firm had got the contract for Moga, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda and Faridkot districts for Rs 40.30 crore.