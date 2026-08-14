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Home / Punjab / 20.66 lakh voters struck in draft electoral rolls; parties flag concern

20.66 lakh voters struck in draft electoral rolls; parties flag concern

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:16 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The draft electoral rolls for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections were published on Thursday, showing a sharp fall of 20.66 lakh names. The voter list has dropped from 2.14 crore in June 2026 to around 1.93 crore after the special intensive revision (SIR).

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The highest number of uncollectable forms—pertaining to voters left out after the first phase of the SIR—were reported from Ludhiana (4.16 lakh), Amritsar (2.42 lakh), Jalandhar (1.84 lakh), Mohali (1.53 lakh) and Patiala (1.38 lakh). The deletions include voters found absent, dead, permanently shifted or having duplicate entries.

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Political parties have expressed concern over the large-scale deletions. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “The Congress is asking all its block-level assistants to match the list with voters in their areas and ensure that no genuine voter is deleted.”

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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said his party was verifying the lists, especially in urban centres where BJP has a strong base. “Since there are a large number of deletions in urban centres like Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar, where BJP has a strong vote base, we are not leaving anything to chance,” he said.

AAP general secretary Baltej Pannu said, “Not only are we verifying the lists, but we are also telling those whose names have been deleted to get their votes registered during the claims and objections phase, that will continue for a month.”

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Representatives of all recognised parties met Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra on Thursday. She informed them that a one-day boot camp would be held at all polling booths on Sunday, with help desks set up at district offices to assist voters.

SAD senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said his party was also verifying the rolls but believed there was enough time to file claims and objections.

The draft rolls also include 12.80 lakh voters whose records could not be mapped with the rolls prepared after the 2003 SIR. These voters have not been permanently excluded but must appear before officials and submit documents within a month to establish eligibility. Notices have already been issued.

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