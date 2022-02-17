Rs 20-cr heroin seized by BSF in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 16

The Border Security Force (BSF) today recovered some bottles containing 3.950 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore along with Chinese pistols, besides two magazines and 26 live rounds, in Tarn Taran.

As per information, the BSF jawans observed some suspicious movement and heard a thumping sound during the wee hours following which a search operation was carried out.

In another incident, the police have nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 10 kg opium from him. Ferozepur SSP Narinder Bhargav said following the intelligence inputs, they nabbed Gurjeet Singh, alias Jeeta, of Aaiyan Khusrupur, in Kapurthala. “Following a tip-off, a trap was laid to nab the the accused. During his frisking, 6-kg opium was recovered from him. Later, cops recovered 4-kg opium from his house,” he said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Several cases were registered against him earlier. —