Rs 20-cr heroin seized by BSF in Tarn Taran

Ferozepur, February 16
The Border Security Force (BSF) today recovered some bottles containing 3.950 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore along with Chinese pistols, besides two magazines and 26 live rounds, in Tarn Taran.
As per information, the BSF jawans observed some suspicious movement and heard a thumping sound during the wee hours following which a search operation was carried out.
In another incident, the police have nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 10 kg opium from him. Ferozepur SSP Narinder Bhargav said following the intelligence inputs, they nabbed Gurjeet Singh, alias Jeeta, of Aaiyan Khusrupur, in Kapurthala. “Following a tip-off, a trap was laid to nab the the accused. During his frisking, 6-kg opium was recovered from him. Later, cops recovered 4-kg opium from his house,” he said.
The accused has been booked under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Several cases were registered against him earlier. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion
Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company