20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

Ludhiana, May 19

A number of dogs at a locality in Khanna in this district were found poisoned to death on Friday.

Someone reportedly fed poisoned laddoos to the dogs at Kehar Singh Colony on Lalheri Road. Around 20 dogs have died.

On Friday morning, locals noticed the carcasses and sounded the police.

Additional SHO Mandip Kaur, who visited the site, said the carcasses of five dogs were found and sent for post-mortem. The exact number of the dogs that died is yet to be ascertained. She said the CCTV cameras in the locality were being examined to get a clue about the miscreants.

Ashok Sharma, a local, said, “Around two dozen dogs were roaming in the neighbourhood till Thursday, but on Friday they have suddenly disappeared. So far, five carcasses have been found. I used to feed bread and milk to them. It could be the handiwork of someone who found them a menace. Action should be taken against those responsible.”