20% growth in gross GST revenue: Harpal Singh Cheema

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the Excise and Taxation Department had recorded 20% growth in Gross GST revenue during the first four months of the current financial year, accumulating Rs 10,447 crore compared to Rs 8,708 crore in the previous year.

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Cheema said, “For July 2026 alone, the state registered a Gross GST collection of Rs 2,614 crore, reflecting an 8.31% year-on-year increase alongside a national high SGST cash growth exceeding 16.23%, backed by severe crackdowns on bogus billing networks and strict recovery of legacy tax arrears.”

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