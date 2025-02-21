20 kg off back, Punjab women to get a shot at the hose

A significant reduction of 20 kg in the weight-carrying requirement has opened the door for women to join the firefighting force in Punjab. This move will enable women to work alongside their male counterparts, rescuing those affected by fires.

The Punjab Government has relaxed the physical norms and secured Cabinet approval, paving the way for hundreds of women to join the state’s fire department.

Norms eased to hire firefighters Previously, firefighter aspirants were required to carry 60-kg weight over 100 yards in a minute

However, this requirement has now been reduced to 40 kg for women candidates

In 2022, physical stamina test proved challenging for 1,400 women, as none was able to pass it

Sources reveal the matter was discussed during the recent Cabinet meeting, where officials gave the green light to cut the weight-carrying requirement by 20 kg for women aspirants. Once a formal notification is issued, tests will be conducted across the state — a decision that has been widely welcomed.

In 2022, the physical stamina test came as a rude shock to nearly 1,400 women who had applied for 450 firefighter posts. None of the women managed to clear the test, which required candidates to carry 60 kg of weight over 100 yards in one minute — a criterion that proved to be a major stumbling block, forcing many to give up midway.

The stringent norms, which date back to 1970, had not been revised for decades. Following protests by affected candidates, CM Bhagwant Mann had promised to relax the physical test norms. The candidates had long argued that the outdated standards were unfair. Nearly 21 years ago, Tamil Nadu made history by becoming the first state to recruit two women fire officers, inspiring other states to follow suit. Now, Punjab is set to join the ranks with its own women firefighters. “We are ready to prove our mettle in saving lives during fires. Women already handle LPG cylinders and work in furnaces all day. Once trained, we will be capable of holding 180-pound hoses, cutting through debris, and rescuing victims,” said an aspirant who had failed to clear the test previously.

A senior IAS officer familiar with the developments in the Local Bodies Department told to The Tribune that the decision was taken during the last Cabinet meeting. “The file has been cleared and official notification will be issued soon. The affected women aspirants had raised this issue repeatedly, and the CM personally ensured it was addressed,” the officer stated.

Talking to The Tribune, Local Bodies Minister Ravjot Singh said, “Our government is committed to the people of Punjab. Besides reduction in weight-carrying requirement, we have also given some relaxation in height for women candidates. This will help the aspirants in a big way. The orders will be issued shortly.”