Rs 20 lakh stolen from DAC in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 17

Apparently, the District Administrative Complex (DAC), which is located in the most secure area of the city, is also not safe from theft incidents. On Friday night, unidentified persons stole around Rs 20 lakh from the Suvidha Kendra located in the DAC.

Apart from a locker full of cash, the thieves also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed at the centre. With this incident, serious questions have been raised on the claims made by the police administration about security arrangements in the area.

The incident came to light when the security guard of the centre reported for duty on Saturday. The security personnel informed the officials regarding the theft. After being informed about the incident, a number of police officials reached the spot and sealed the centre and started an investigation.

Suvidha centre official Gursewak Singh said he had gone to the bank to deposit the cash collected at the centre on Friday, but due to technical issues, the bank could not deposit the cash and it had to be kept in a locker at the centre.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the police had started an operation to trace the thieves and they would be arrested soon.

It may be mentioned that the offices of the IG, SSP, Deputy Commissioner and many other departments are in the DAC. Security personnel are deputed here round the clock. In fact, the IG office is located right in front of the Suvidha Kendra at the ground floor of the DAC.