20 mining sites inaugurated

Sanghera (Moga), April 21
To provide sand and gravel at affordable prices to people, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dedicated 20 more public mines to the people in five districts for ensuring pit head price of sand at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.
The CM, interacting with the media at Sanghera village, said under the third phase of public mining sites, 20 new sites in Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Moga, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar districts were made operational on Friday, increasing the total number of operational sites to 55 across the state.
He said the government would soon operationalise 150 public mines. He claimed that the government had eradicated the sand mafia which had flexed its muscles in the past to ensure that people get cheap sand.
