20-year-old youth shot dead near Hoshiarpur's Garhshankar 

20-year-old youth shot dead near Hoshiarpur’s Garhshankar 

Aryan of Sihwan village was returning from Ludhiana in a Swift car at around 11.30 pm
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 12:51 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
Three armed men riding a motorcycle shot dead a 20-year-old youth on the Garhshankar-Nangal road here on Wednesday night.

According to information, Aryan of Sihwan village was returning from Ludhiana in a Swift car at around 11.30 pm after buying goods for his new readymade garments shop. Naveen Kumar, a resident of Kokowal village, was accompanying him.

When they halted on the roadside near Shahpur, the three men came from the Garhshankar side and shot Aryan in the head and chest before fleeing. Aryan died on the spot.

DSP Jaspreet Singh and ASI Rachpal Singh reached the spot and started investigation.


