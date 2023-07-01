20-yr-old drug addict chained by family

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 30

A family at Ghumiara village in the Lambi here has chained its 20-year-old youth, a drug addict. The father of the boy claims they have taken this step to stop him from taking drugs.

End drug menace We appeal to the government to end the drug menace. Drugs are easily available in our village. Those selling these are making huge money. — Youth's father

“I have three daughters and a son. My son has been consuming drugs for the past four years. We came to know about it only when he stopped eating anything. We took him to a doctor, who examined him and found that he was suffering from Hepatitis-C. Thereafter, he informed us that he was hooked on intoxicant tablets and capsules. We have now tied him with a chain so that he can’t go anywhere and mends his ways. We have also started his de-addiction treatment here,” said the boy’s father, a marginal farmer.

The boy said, “I used to consume 10 sedative pills and capsules a day. These are easily available in the village. My family has now chained me to restrict my movement.”

Tek Singh, a member of the village panchayat, said, “The panchayat has passed a resolution that chemist shops in the village should be closed. We have demanded that a government-owned drug store should be opened in the village. At least six persons have already died due to drugs in the village. Besides, some people have left the village due to the drug menace. At present, 100-150 youngsters are hooked on drugs.”

Iqbal Singh, SHO, Killianwali police station, said, “The drug inspector will come on Monday and inspect the records of chemist shops. Till then these shops have been closed.”