20-yr-old graft case: 7 retired cops among 13 get five-year jail

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, October 13

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has convicted 13 police officials, including seven retirees, in a 20-year-old corruption case. All have been sentenced to undergo imprisonment of 5 years. A fine of Rs 10,000 each was also imposed on them.

Those convicted are Sub-Inspector Darshan Ram (retd) of Barnala, Head Constables Milkha Singh (73) of Ropar, Jaswinder Singh (69), Sartaj Singh (57) of Ludhiana, Amrik Singh (67) of Jagraon, Amrik Singh (57) of Adampur, Jalandhar, Kuldeep Singh (56) of Ludhiana, Jai Kishan (70) of Kishore Nagar near Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, and Baldev Singh (66) of Ludhiana and constables Palwinder Singh (69) of Kalanaur, Gurdaspur, Rakesh Kumar (56) of Ludhiana, Amrik Singh (50) of Majitha and SPO Prem Singh (65) of Dehra, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

The complainant Subhash Chander Kundra Katty was also made accused in the case but he was acquitted by the court. He had carried out a sting operation of the convicted persons taking a bribe money. The police had recovered the bribe money from five persons ranging from Rs 100 to 500.

Additional Public Prosecutor Amandeep Singh Adiwal apprised that a case against them was registered on April 20, 2003. Snehdeep Sharma, DSP, Industrial Area, Ludhiana (now AIG State Narcotics Control Bureau Ludhiana), was present in his office where he came to know from reliable sources that some gamblers had opened an office under the garb of selling lottery tickets. But, actually, they were running satta (gambling) business. They had connived with various police officials, who used to provide prior information to them about any action likely to be taken against them.