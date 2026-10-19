200 cops sweep Faridkot jail amid drug concerns

The complainant alleged that protesters damaged the flex boards during a demonstration on October 15. iStock photo
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Amid concerns over the easy availability of narcotics and mobile phones inside jails, a heavy police contingent descended upon the Faridkot Central Jail premises for an exhaustive search operation.
Around 200 police personnel, in coordination with jail officials, conducted the operation under the direct supervision of SSP Gurbans Singh. Teams systematically inspected every corner of the high-security facility.
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