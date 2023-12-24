 Rs 200 cr ICE seizure: Holes in prosecution case led to acquittal of Kandola, 13 others : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Rs 200 cr ICE seizure: Holes in prosecution case led to acquittal of Kandola, 13 others

Rs 200 cr ICE seizure: Holes in prosecution case led to acquittal of Kandola, 13 others

Rs 200 cr ICE seizure: Holes in prosecution case led to acquittal of Kandola, 13 others

Ranjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 23

The prosecution completely failed from all angles in proving its story correct, which led to the recent acquittal of Ranjit Singh, alias Raja Kandola, and 13 others in the Rs 200 crore ICE (methamphetamine, a party drug) and heroin recovery case of the Jalandhar (Rural) police. The case dates back to June 1, 2012.

A perusal of the 219-page judgement order passed by District and Sessions Judge Nirbhow Singh Gill has shown that the prosecution could neither show the recovery of ICE nor its synthesis as was claimed.

Further, there were so many holes in the narrative that even the statements of the officers involved, including then SP (D) Rajinder Singh, Inspector Inderjit Singh (now dismissed), Inspector Angrez Singh and Inspector Shiv Kumar as prosecution witnesses were found to be not in sync. All of them gave varying statements on the location where the confessional statement of Kandola had been recorded. There was also a lot of difference on the statements of police officials on as to from where they had got the keys of the house in Banga from where the alleged recoveries of drugs and weapon had been made.

While the prosecution story mentioned that the recovered items were hidden outside the house under the stacks of bricks, Inspector Angrez Singh could not tell from where he found them.

He could not even tell the approximate number of keys in the bunch or its material, brass or steel. Kandola was already in jail in another case when he had been booked and the police had conducted raids on the premises in his absence.

Further, the defence lawyers, including Hitesh Puri and Mandeep Sachdev, were able to prove long illegal detentions of the accused at various locations, showing their arrests as per the concocted story, use of stock witnesses, mismatch of locations of inquiry officers and the accused mentioned in the prosecution story with the phone tower locations.

There was a mismatch even of signatures of the inquiry officers in various documents. The statements of the officials of Bharti Telecom and hotel staff, where the accused had been kept in confinement, came handy to falsify the police theories.

While pronouncing the judgement, the court has ordered that accused Nishan Singh, alias Tony, and Ranbir Singh shall be at liberty to move an application to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP, with regard to their false implication in the case and in case any such application is filed, the matter shall be inquired/investigated into and action taken in accordance with law.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

7
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

8
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

9
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

10
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Most from Gujarat, Punjab

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day