200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

Tarn Taran, August 23

The work on plugging of the dhussi bundh breach in the Sutlej near Ghadum village last Saturday continues on a war-footing since the last night.

Baldeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, said here on Wednesday that the district administration and the followers of the Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali under the guidance of Sukha Singh, head of the sect, have been working round the clock to complete the work. The DC said more than 200 feet out of 900 feet breach had been partially filled with the sand bags and it is expected that the work is to be completed within the record time before Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner said 400 MGNREGA workers and 600 followers of the Kar Sewa sect were working on the breach. Sukha Singh participated in the manual work.

Baldeep Kaur highly appreciated the efforts of the officials and the employees of the Irrigation Department who worked round the clock.

The DC also applauded the zeal of Sukha Singh and the sect followers for their selfless work. The residents, particularly farmers whose fields were filled with water, are yet to get any relief as yet as the water is not drained from their fields and with the present position, their whole crops had been damaged.

