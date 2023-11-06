200 gm of stolen gold jewellery recovered

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 5

The city police have recovered 200 gm of gold and 250 gm of silver jewellery from Raj Kumar, who was arrested in connection with a theft of jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh from his former employer’s house at Anand Nagri.

A case was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC on a statement of financier Rinku Chugh.

The suspect used to work with Chugh a few years ago but was sacked because he had allegedly become a “drug addict”.

The police examined the CCTV footage and took the help of technical teams. Raj Kumar was held from a hideout connection with the theft at the house.

