200 on board, pvt bus without documents gheraoed in Ropar

Ropar, May 1
Residents of Ropar gheraoed a double-decker private bus with more than 200 passengers on board, including on rooftop, and handed it over to the police late last night. The bus was allegedly plying illegally from Hoshiarpur to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.
Plying illegally
The bus has been impounded as the crew couldn’t produce the requisite documents — permission to ply in Punjab and insurance policy, etc. Randhir Singh, ASP
The bus had been plying for the past couple of months despite the tall claims by the previous state government as well as the current regime of reining in the transport mafia, said eyewitnesses.
Meanwhile, Amarjit Singh Bhullar, Congress leader and resident of Shampura village, said he noticed two double-decker buses carrying a large number of passengers and the driver was picking up more people from a dhaba on the Ropar bypass around 7 pm.
“When I raised the issue of the passengers’ safety, the driver told me not to interfere. Then I informed the village sarpanch and he along with locals reached the spot and handed over one of the buses to the police. But the driver of the other bus sped away with the vehicle,” Bhullar added.
An inquiry revealed that a large number of such buses ferry migrant labourers between Punjab and UP.
ASP Randhir Singh said passengers on board were sent to their destinations on other buses and trains.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab
The CM tweets celebratory pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...