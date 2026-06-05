icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 200 vehicles detained, goods worth Rs 7 crore seized in tax evasion crackdown: Punjab minister

200 vehicles detained, goods worth Rs 7 crore seized in tax evasion crackdown: Punjab minister

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema says special enforcement drive specifically targets bogus billing and the movement of goods without proper documentation, with expected penalties set to exceed Rs 3.5 crore for the violators

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:54 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. Tribune file
Advertisement

In a major offensive against tax evaders, Punjab’s taxation department has launched a massive crackdown within the iron and steel sector, detaining over 200 vehicles and seizing goods with an approximate market value of Rs 7 crore.

Advertisement

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said a special enforcement drive specifically targets bogus billing and the movement of goods without proper documentation, with expected penalties set to exceed Rs 3.5 crore for the violators.

Advertisement

He said, “The state Investigation & Preventive Unit (SIPU) of the taxation department successfully executed this strategic, large-scale enforcement drive today.  The operation was heavily concentrated in the state's prominent iron and steel belt, encompassing Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, and adjoining areas, with the primary objective to decisively curb tax evasion occurring through illegal practices."

Advertisement

The minister revealed that more than 200 vehicles transporting iron scrap and finished steel goods were detained for rigorous verification during the course of this special action.

Finance Minister Cheema further added, "The total quantity of the intercepted goods is estimated to be over 2,400 metric tonnes. Our preliminary scrutiny has clearly indicated that several of these consignments were moving either completely without proper invoices and e-way bills, or were supported by highly suspect documentation."

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts