2017 defamation case: Sukhbir Badal likely to get relief as compromise reached between complainant and accused

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is likely to get relief in a nine-year-old criminal defamation case filed against him by Akhand Kirtani Jatha spokesperson Rajinder Pal Singh in January 2017 over an allegedly controversial statement in which he described the religious organisation as the political face of a terrorist outfit.

During the hearing, Rajesh Kumar Rai, counsel for Sukhbir Badal, informed the court that a compromise had been reached between the complainant and the accused and that the case would be withdrawn on the next date of hearing.

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In its order, the court recorded: “Counsel for the accused has stated that a compromise has been reached between the complainant and the accused and the present case shall be withdrawn on the next date of hearing. Keeping in view the submission made by counsel for the accused, the case is adjourned to September 17, 2026, for addressing arguments on the point of framing of charge against Sukhbir Singh Badal, subject to another last and final opportunity. If there is any compromise between the parties, the same be brought on record in writing on the date fixed.”

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The development comes shortly after the Supreme Court dismissed Badal’s plea seeking quashing of the 2017 criminal defamation complaint.

Badal had approached the apex court challenging an October 2025 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had refused to quash the complaint and a March 2020 summoning order passed by a judicial magistrate.

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According to the complaint, Badal, then Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, had alleged in January 2017 that Akhand Kirtani Jatha was a “political front” of a terrorist organisation.

The complaint was filed after Rajinder Pal Singh reportedly held a meeting with then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

The court had directed the police to investigate the matter. Statements of both Badal and Rajinder Pal Singh were recorded. While Rajinder Pal stood by his complaint, Badal denied the allegations.

Subsequently, the Chandigarh Police submitted a factual inquiry report in the court on November 28, 2019. The report verified the authenticity of the reports on the basis of which Rajinder Pal Singh had filed the criminal defamation case against Badal.