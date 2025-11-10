2027 poll: BJP ups outreach drive to woo Punjab border voters

Eyeing the 2027 Assembly poll, the BJP has intensified its ground-level outreach programme in this border region in a bid to win hearts and trust of voters through development initiatives, ministerial visits and public connect programmes.

Advertisement

Under the guise of “development-driven governance,” the saffron party has launched a series of projects and initiatives in this strategically significant region, highlighting them as the building block for a “new Punjab”. In the past six months alone, four key train services have been introduced or revived for the area.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu has already announced that work on the Ferozepur-Patti rail link would soon begin.

Advertisement

RSS-affiliated organisations have also spurred up local-level engagement to expand the party’s ideological connect beyond conventional politics.