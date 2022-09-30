Rs 204 cr released for Punjab mid-day meal workers’ salary

Chandigarh, September 29
The Punjab Government has released Rs 204 crore for the salary of the mid-day meal workers of government schools, said Harjot Singh Bains, Minister of School Education, today.
In a press release, the Minister said he had met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to resolve the issue at the earliest. Bains said the salary of the mid-day meal workers would be credited to their bank accounts within next two or three days.
