207 cases resolved at special camps: SSP

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 18

With the aim to solve issues before they are deputed on election duties and to provide speedy and easy justice to residents, the Malerkotla district police claimed to have organised ‘Rahat Camp’ programme for redressal of long pending complaints by organising periodic camps at police station level.

At least 207 pending cases were settled with mutual consent of warring parties with the arbitrations undertaken at police stations concerned, under supervision of personnel not below the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Besides helping the complainants and defendants avoid longer and expensive legal recourse for settling their disputes, the initiative is expected to facilitate cops’ spare time and energy for undergoing litmus tests during election period.

SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that Rahat Camps were organised across the district, including all three subdivisions. DSPs and SHOs were advised to investigate each complaint meticulously and provide fair and transparent resolutions. Long-pending property disputes, financial grievances, harassment allegations and disputes related to law and order problems were dealt with during the event.

Khakh said that by resolving these pending complaints, the department hoped to instil extra confidence in the public and streamline specialised functioning during election days. “The grievance redressal Rahat Camps have been organised with the aim of addressing long-pending public grievances under one roof in a single day,” said the SSP maintaining that the outcome of the camp had been very encouraging.

Arbitration at police stations

