Rs 20L Police graft case: VB seeks pardon for accused

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 5

After one-day interrogation of Malkeet Dass, one of the accused in the police bribery case which involves many senior police officers, the Vigilance Bureau today moved an application requesting the CJM, Faridkot, to pardon Malkeet for revealing truth.

The CJM has asked to produce Malkeet before the court on Wednesday to get his consent on the VB application.

In this graft case, which is related to a murder of a dera head, a DSP and SI of the Faridkot police have already been arrested and an SP is on the run for allegedly collecting Rs 20 lakh bribe for an IGP-rank officer.

Last week, Malkeet had made a confessional statement in the court and accused the IGP. The bribe was allegedly paid at a gaushala headed by Malkeet.

After his confessional statement, the VB took him into its custody and recorded his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC in which the IGP’s name figured prominently.

The bribe of Rs 20 lakh was allegedly paid to re-nominate a prime suspect as the accused was earlier given a clean chit by a DIG and DSP-rank officer.

